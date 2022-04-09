Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) PT Raised to $25.00

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GDYN. TheStreet lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen downgraded Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

NASDAQ GDYN opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -122.92 and a beta of 1.11. Grid Dynamics has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $42.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.22.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. Grid Dynamics’s revenue was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $101,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Benhamou purchased 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 212.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 32.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 70.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 724,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

