Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) PT Raised to GBX 175 at Berenberg Bank

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.23) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
LON GFM opened at GBX 118.50 ($1.55) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 97.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 94.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £206.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88. Griffin Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 150.50 ($1.97).
Griffin Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
