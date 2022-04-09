Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) PT Raised to GBX 175 at Berenberg Bank

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.23) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LON GFM opened at GBX 118.50 ($1.55) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 97.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 94.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £206.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88. Griffin Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 150.50 ($1.97).

Get Griffin Mining alerts:

Griffin Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.