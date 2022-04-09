GrowLife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.03. GrowLife shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 549,598 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

About GrowLife (OTCMKTS:PHOT)

GrowLife, Inc through its subsidiaries, distributes and sells cannabis products. The company offers its products through its e-commerce distribution channels comprising shopgrowlife.com, growlifeinc.com, and greners.com, as well as through its direct sales force. GrowLife, Inc is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

