Guggenheim Begins Coverage on HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HQY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BTIG Research raised shares of HealthEquity from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HealthEquity from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.07.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

NASDAQ HQY opened at $67.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. HealthEquity has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $84.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.96, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.09.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.