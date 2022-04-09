Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $88.65

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $88.65 and last traded at $87.00, with a volume of 243401 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.88.
The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 5.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.99 and its 200-day moving average is $75.97.
About Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gulfport Energy (GPORQ)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.