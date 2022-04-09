Handy (HANDY) Price Tops $0.0075 on Major Exchanges

Handy (HANDY) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 9th. One Handy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Handy has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $63,265.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Handy has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00046284 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.45 or 0.07579826 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,437.55 or 1.00007625 BTC.

About Handy

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io

Buying and Selling Handy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

