Harmony Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a total market cap of $1.57 billion and approximately $92.79 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Harmony

ONE is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,413,967,412 coins and its circulating supply is 11,937,511,412 coins. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

