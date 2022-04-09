Hauck and Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€119.00” Price Target for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €119.00 ($130.77) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SIX2. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($178.02) price target on Sixt in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($186.81) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($214.29) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €183.00 ($201.10) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($186.81) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sixt currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €163.96 ($180.17).

Shares of ETR SIX2 opened at €123.00 ($135.16) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 18.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €136.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €144.59. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €103.70 ($113.96) and a fifty-two week high of €170.30 ($187.14).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

