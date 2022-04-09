Haywood Securities Raises Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$14.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Haywood Securities from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Haywood Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.81.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE:WCP opened at C$10.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$4.69 and a 12 month high of C$10.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.18. The company has a market cap of C$6.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$785.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.2900001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.99%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 20,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.97 per share, with a total value of C$159,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,568,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,461,575.24. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 23,310 shares of company stock worth $189,438.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.