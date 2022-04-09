HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts predict that HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) will announce $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.45. HBT Financial posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HBT Financial.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.41 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 14.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HBT Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in HBT Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in HBT Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 860,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,374,000 after buying an additional 110,875 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBT stock opened at $18.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $530.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39. HBT Financial has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $19.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.68%.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

