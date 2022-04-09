Head to Head Comparison: Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) versus Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK)

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) and Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Harleysville Financial and Solera National Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harleysville Financial $29.85 million 3.23 $7.28 million $1.86 13.95 Solera National Bancorp $24.93 million 1.89 $11.09 million $2.58 4.24

Solera National Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harleysville Financial. Solera National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harleysville Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of Harleysville Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Harleysville Financial and Solera National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harleysville Financial 24.12% N/A N/A Solera National Bancorp 44.48% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Harleysville Financial and Solera National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Solera National Bancorp beats Harleysville Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harleysville Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harleysville Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services through Harleysville Savings Bank. Its services include online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, kasasa 360, moneyisland, debit cars, tuition reward, and more services. The company was founded in 1915 is headquartered in Harleysville, PA.

Solera National Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Through its subsidiary, it offers financial products and services for small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, foundations, and non-profit organizations. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

