Head to Head Contrast: Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) & Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS)

Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) and Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mercurity Fintech and Versus Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A Versus Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Versus Systems has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 161.19%. Given Versus Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than Mercurity Fintech.

Profitability

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and Versus Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A Versus Systems -1,026.29% -106.70% -70.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.7% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Versus Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Versus Systems has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and Versus Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercurity Fintech $1.48 million 15.64 -$1.65 million N/A N/A Versus Systems $770,000.00 21.33 -$5.78 million ($0.81) -1.65

Mercurity Fintech has higher revenue and earnings than Versus Systems.

Summary

Mercurity Fintech beats Versus Systems on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercurity Fintech (Get Rating)

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. engages in the design, development, creation, testing, installation, configuration, integration, and customization of digital asset infrastructure solutions based on blockchain technologies in the British Virgin Islands and the Asia pacific region. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for traders, communities, and liquidity providers; an asset digitalization platform, which provides blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets that include fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. It also offers a decentralized finance platform that solves retail traders' problems; cross-border payments services through NBpay; and supplemental services for its platforms, such as customized software development, maintenance, and compliance support services. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Versus Systems (Get Rating)

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators. The Versus platform can be integrated into streaming media, TV, mobile, console, and PC games, as well as mobile apps. Versus Systems Inc. has strategic partnership with Frias Agency. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

