Head-To-Head Contrast: ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) & Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) and ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and ZimVie’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft $4.08 billion 3.21 $377.28 million $5.56 68.93 ZimVie $1.01 billion 0.61 -$95.30 million N/A N/A

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than ZimVie.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and ZimVie, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft 1 3 1 0 2.00 ZimVie 1 1 0 0 1.50

Profitability

This table compares Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and ZimVie’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft 9.33% 33.40% 10.13% ZimVie N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft beats ZimVie on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents. It also provides multi-parallel bioreactors, benchtop bioreactors, single-use bioreactors, stainless steel bioreactors, cell culture bioreactors, microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors; membranes, blotting products, filter papers, glass and quartz microfibre products, and filtration equipment; syringe filters; and filtration devices, ultrafiltration devices, sterile filtration devices, harvesting devices, analytical sample prep systems, buffer exchange systems, diagnostic sample prep systems, particle analysis systems, pharmaceutical filtration systems, protein DNA concentration systems, venting moisture barriers, clarification systems, buffer and media products, and membrane chromatography products. In addition, the company offers process filtration products; process filtration products; process chromatography products; fluid management products; process analytical technology and data analytics; industrial microbiology systems; water purification systems; weighing systems; pipetting and dispensing systems; OEM systems; and centrifuges. Further, it provides bioprocess development and engineering, protein expression system, media and process, testing, instrument, and validation services. It serves the life science research, biopharmaceutical manufacturing, quality control and testing, and applied industries. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in GÃ¶ttingen, Germany.

About ZimVie (Get Rating)

ZimVie Inc. involved in the Dental and Spine markets which develops, manufactures and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat Spine pathologies and support Dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures. ZimVie Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

