Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.78

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.78 and last traded at $12.78, with a volume of 1782 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.57 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Heartland Express by 13.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Heartland Express by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

