Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.87

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.87 and traded as low as $2.77. Heat Biologics shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 68,820 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heat Biologics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Heat Biologics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Heat Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $71.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.87.

Heat Biologics ( NASDAQ:HTBX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 1,658.99%. Analysts predict that Heat Biologics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Heat Biologics by 690.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 58,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Heat Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heat Biologics by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 48,040 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heat Biologics by 310.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 37,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

