Hedeker Wealth LLC Sells 204 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hedeker Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.7% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810,319 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after buying an additional 2,764,341 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,028,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,859,000 after buying an additional 1,827,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,144,969.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,782,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,233,000 after buying an additional 1,782,337 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.67.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $133.49 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $127.27 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

