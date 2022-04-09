Helix BioPharma (TSE:HBP) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.24

Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSE:HBP – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.24 and traded as low as C$0.21. Helix BioPharma shares last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 12,801 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.46 million and a P/E ratio of -3.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.37.

About Helix BioPharma (TSE:HBP)

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. It is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. Helix BioPharma Corp. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc to develop novel antibody and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy to treat multiple myeloma, as well as a license agreements with Xisle Pharma Ventures Trust and National Research of Council Canada.

