Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,300,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 85,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $79.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.07.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

