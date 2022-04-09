HOQU (HQX) Market Capitalization Hits $752,062.18

HOQU (HQX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 9th. Over the last week, HOQU has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. HOQU has a total market cap of $752,062.18 and approximately $1,927.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HOQU Coin Profile

HOQU (HQX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

