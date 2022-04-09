Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CFO Sells $23,689,003.35 in Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 215,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $23,689,003.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HZNP opened at $113.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $83.42 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HZNP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

