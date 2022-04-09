Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 933.25 ($12.24).

HWDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 920 ($12.07) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,095 ($14.36) to GBX 941 ($12.34) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 941 ($12.34) to GBX 940 ($12.33) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,065 ($13.97) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Shares of LON:HWDN traded up GBX 10.20 ($0.13) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 767.80 ($10.07). 1,313,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,617. The stock has a market cap of £4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63. Howden Joinery Group has a twelve month low of GBX 723 ($9.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 985.80 ($12.93). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 781.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 852.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 15.20 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.25%.

In other news, insider Andrew Livingston purchased 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 820 ($10.75) per share, for a total transaction of £24,846 ($32,584.92). Also, insider Paul Hayes purchased 12,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 792 ($10.39) per share, with a total value of £100,623.60 ($131,965.38). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 15,811 shares of company stock worth $12,606,788.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.