HOYA Co. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HOYA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. HOYA had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HOYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

OTCMKTS HOCPY opened at $113.39 on Friday. HOYA has a 12 month low of $106.80 and a 12 month high of $179.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.67 and a 200-day moving average of $140.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.41.

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

