HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,063 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in HP were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPQ. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of HP by 161.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in HP by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

HPQ opened at $38.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.62. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $168,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,867 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

