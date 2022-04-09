HP (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Gap Up to $36.00

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.00, but opened at $40.01. HP shares last traded at $40.24, with a volume of 686,750 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day moving average is $34.62. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $329,312.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,451 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $454,451,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $65,033,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HP by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133,518 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $77,447,000 after buying an additional 1,381,919 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $45,704,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in HP by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $511,869,000 after buying an additional 1,075,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

About HP (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

