HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Position Boosted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,068 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $9,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 86.4% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 4.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.3% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen raised HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $750.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $739.04.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $438.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $378.88 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of -262.30 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $482.76 and its 200 day moving average is $618.83.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.