Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Hudson Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.33.

NASDAQ HDSN opened at $6.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $283.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.36. Hudson Technologies has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $6.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $37.78 million for the quarter. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 16.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HDSN. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 382.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,975,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,797 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,790,000. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,621,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 253,500 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hudson Technologies by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 299,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 199,196 shares during the period. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

