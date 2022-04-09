Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.79 Per Share

Analysts expect that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $6.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.59 to $6.99. Humana reported earnings per share of $7.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full year earnings of $24.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.01 to $24.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $27.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.41 to $31.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.30) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Humana in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 885.7% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Humana by 32.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $457.81. The company had a trading volume of 968,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,093. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

