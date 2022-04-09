Hydra 24-Hour Volume Tops $359,903.00 (HYDRA)

Hydra (HYDRA) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for $8.50 or 0.00019991 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hydra has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hydra has a total market cap of $73.17 million and approximately $359,903.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hydra alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00046001 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.84 or 0.07596920 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,468.86 or 0.99860336 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 18,286,098 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.