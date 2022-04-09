Hyperion (HYN) Price Reaches $0.55 on Major Exchanges

Hyperion (HYN) traded down 27.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Hyperion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $112.85 million and approximately $13.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00035928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00106069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion (CRYPTO:HYN) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

