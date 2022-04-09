Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.00.
HYZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyzon Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Wednesday. assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hyzon Motors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hyzon Motors currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.89.
Shares of NASDAQ:HYZN opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. Hyzon Motors has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14.
Hyzon Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)
HYZON Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, manufactures hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and fuel cell systems. It focuses on developing medium and heavy-duty trucks, as well as city and coach buses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.
