Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2022

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZNGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.00.

HYZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyzon Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Wednesday. assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hyzon Motors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hyzon Motors currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYZN opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. Hyzon Motors has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 12.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

HYZON Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, manufactures hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and fuel cell systems. It focuses on developing medium and heavy-duty trucks, as well as city and coach buses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.