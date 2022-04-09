I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.43.

Shares of IMAB stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average is $43.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of I-Mab by 126.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 32,669 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter valued at about $2,718,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of I-Mab by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,193,000 after buying an additional 100,726 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter valued at about $24,911,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter valued at about $292,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

I-Mab Company Profile (Get Rating)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

