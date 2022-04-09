Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 2,669 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,131 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 118,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 32,311 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,758,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,490,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,885 shares of company stock worth $593,213 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

HBAN stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.19. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $17.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

