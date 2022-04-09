Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,787 iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IUSV. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5,371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $76.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.52. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

