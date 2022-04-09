Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 8,147 VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 79,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $48.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.87. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $55.79.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.