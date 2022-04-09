Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 599.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 36.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock opened at $115.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

