Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 25,655 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 208.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,655 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average is $6.28. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 54.26% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

