Ieq Capital LLC Sells 53,815 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,815 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,466,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after buying an additional 291,104 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,227,000 after acquiring an additional 31,256 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 728,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 123.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 328,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 426,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $12,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRTX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

NYSE TRTX opened at $11.28 on Friday. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 360.86, a quick ratio of 360.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $870.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

