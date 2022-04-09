Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,463 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 112,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Masco by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 9,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Masco by 28.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Masco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.50 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $2,662,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $671,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,842 shares of company stock worth $5,990,173 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $50.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $49.78 and a 1 year high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.29%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

