Ieq Capital LLC Trims Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IR. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 857,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,038,000 after purchasing an additional 44,716 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $969,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $3,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.91.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.93%.

IR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,658,229.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $305,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

