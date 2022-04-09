IG Gold (IGG) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

IG Gold (IGG) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One IG Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IG Gold has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. IG Gold has a total market capitalization of $3.85 million and approximately $9,852.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001791 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00046284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

IG Gold Coin Profile

IG Gold (IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

