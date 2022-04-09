Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Receives $18.83 Average PT from Analysts

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IKNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ikena Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on Ikena Oncology in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ikena Oncology from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Ikena Oncology by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ikena Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 787.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IKNA traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 194,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,620. The company has a market cap of $265.73 million and a PE ratio of -2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average is $11.17. Ikena Oncology has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $26.99.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ikena Oncology will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.