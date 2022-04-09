IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMARA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of IMARA from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of IMRA stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. IMARA has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.72.

IMARA ( NASDAQ:IMRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.26. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, analysts predict that IMARA will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other IMARA news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 19,984 shares of IMARA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $30,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Mott purchased 50,398 shares of IMARA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $65,517.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 145,247 shares of company stock worth $203,648 and have sold 488,307 shares worth $556,539. 39.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in IMARA by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 290,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 156,272 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in IMARA by 2,122.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 805,786 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IMARA by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 83,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 21,875 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMARA by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 439,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 165,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of IMARA in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

IMARA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

