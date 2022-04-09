Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Immunocore Holdings plc is a late-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of a novel class of T cell receptor bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune disease. Immunocore Holdings plc is based in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Get Immunocore alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Immunocore stock opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.17. Immunocore has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $42.25.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 495.40% and a negative return on equity of 61.97%. Research analysts expect that Immunocore will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 11,505.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunocore Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immunocore (IMCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.