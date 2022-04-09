ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Trading Down 1.6%

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) was down 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.52. Approximately 12,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 36,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57.

Get ImmunoPrecise Antibodies alerts:

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 621,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 20,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPA)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is a therapeutic antibody discovery company, which engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. The firm offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.