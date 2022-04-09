ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Trading Down 1.6%

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) was down 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.52. Approximately 12,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 36,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04).
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPA)
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is a therapeutic antibody discovery company, which engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. The firm offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes.
