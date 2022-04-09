Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.99.

IFNNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €5.70 ($6.26) to €5.55 ($6.10) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €48.20 ($52.97) to €48.40 ($53.19) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNY opened at $29.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average of $41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.96. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.68.

Infineon Technologies ( OTCMKTS:IFNNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.2134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Infineon Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.07%.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

