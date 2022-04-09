Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $410,000.00

Wall Street brokerages predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) will report sales of $410,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $480,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $470,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.80 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 122.91% and a negative net margin of 2,436.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infinity Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.39.

Shares of INFI stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.08. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $3.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 53.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

