Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $410,000.00

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFIGet Rating) will report sales of $410,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $480,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $470,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.80 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 122.91% and a negative net margin of 2,436.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infinity Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.39.

Shares of INFI stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.08. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $3.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 53.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.