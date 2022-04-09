Insider Buying: Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.70 per share, for a total transaction of $14,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

On Thursday, March 31st, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $57,960.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $133,750.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $26,150.00.

AC opened at $37.56 on Friday. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $828.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average of $40.38.

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 282.94% and a return on equity of 6.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Associated Capital Group in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AC. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 278.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group (Get Rating)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.