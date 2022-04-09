Insider Selling: Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) SVP Sells $275,990.80 in Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) SVP Jon W. Olson sold 4,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $275,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $57.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 477.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BLKB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackbaud has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,174,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth $611,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,427,000 after purchasing an additional 284,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth $7,851,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, KÂ-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

