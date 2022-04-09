Insider Selling: Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) COO Sells 1,728 Shares of Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) COO Christopher Rovaldi sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $112,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
KROS opened at $65.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.63. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $71.74.
Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.62. Research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
KROS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.
About Keros Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.
