Insider Selling: Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) EVP Sells $1,652,567.11 in Stock

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 88,043 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,652,567.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average is $18.80.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OCDX. Evercore ISI upgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.46.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.

